Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Late Ann Butler (née Mullery), Bianconi Drive, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Ann Butler (née Mullery), Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Ann passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John and devoted mother of Patrick, Philip, William, Paul, Tara and Melissa, she will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, sisters Philomena and Bridget, grandchildren Ealasaid, Isabel, Jasmine, Leon, Pippa, Ava and Lexi, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam dílis



Late Bernie Langton (née Delaney), Shamrock Court, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Bernie Langton (née Delaney), Shamrock Court, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by her beloved family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mick and cherished children Alex, Keith and Anita, granddaughter Alysha-Mai and by Marcella, sisters Kathleen, Patricia, Marian, Teresa, Tina, Eileen and Sharon, brother Daniel, aunts & uncles, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

May she rest in peace



Late Blarnet O'Leary (née Doyle), Drom Slinne, Portroe

The death has occurred of Blarnet O'Leary (née Doyle), Drom Slinne, Portroe, Tipperary / Dublin. Formerly of Windy Arbour, Dundrum, Dublin, (peacefully), at home, after a short illness, beloved wife of the late Donal (Jim) O'Leary. Sadly missed by her loving family Michael, Mary, Gabrielle, Caroline, David and Timothy, sisters Phyllis, Rita and Irene, brothers Robert and Jack, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday (1st August) at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace



Late Norman Rankin, Elm Park, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Norman Rankin, Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, Norman, sadly missed by his loving wife Lena, daughters Tricia, Linda and Siobhan, brother John, son-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to Old St Mary's Church, Mary Street. Funeral Service on Thursday at 11 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Rest in peace



Late William Ryan (O'Toole), Loughbrack, Kilcommon

The death has occurred of William Ryan (O'Toole), Loughbrack, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co Tipperary and formerly of Cummerbeg, Kilcommon. July 29, suddenly at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved son of the late John and Mary and brother of the late John Joe and Michael. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken sister Marie, uncles Martin and Joe, aunts Kitty and Sr. Teresa, aunt-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing tomorrow, Wednesday evening, at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon at 11.30 o’clock, burial afterwards to Upperchurch Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Rest in peace

Late James Anthony (Tony) Toohey, USA and late of Silver Street., Nenagh

The death has occurred of James Anthony (Tony) Toohey, USA and late of Silver Street., Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at his home in Buford, Georgia. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary “May” Toohey (nee O’Brien). Sadly missed by his daughter Mary Hall, his son-in-law Patrick Hall, his step-grandson Chantz Hall and wife Alyssa, step-great grandchildren Zechariah and Jedidiah, brothers Christy and John, sisters Moira, Terry and Patricia, Brother in law Jim, nieces, nephews, cousins, long-time companion Maisie Moran and her family, and many friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Rest in peace