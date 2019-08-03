Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, August 3, 2019

The late Larry Crowe, Kerry and Monard, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Larry Crowe, Cliff Road, Ballyheigue and late of Monard, Co. Tipperary. Reposing this Sunday evening August 4 in Hartnettts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue from 4.30pm to 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue.

Requiem mass will take place on Monday, August 5 at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue followed by private cremation.

Predeceased by his wife Bridie and daughter Jackie.

Predeceased by his brothers John and Jimmy and sisters Maryanne, Annie, Bridget and Francis.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Marion, sons Brian and Declan, Marion's partner Denis (Castlemaine), Brian's partner Holly, sisters Kathleen, Eileen and Bernadette, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren John, Lorna, Cody and Rebecca, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

The late Mary Donnelly (née Horrigan), Borrisokane

The death has occurred of Mary Donnelly (née Horrigan), 6 Church Road, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael and son Pat. Loving mother of Christine, John, Mary, Martina, Sarah and Anne, daughter-in-law Carrie, sons-in-law Stephen, Ger, Cathal and Darren. Sadly missed by her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, sister-in-law Jose, nieces nephews, cousins extended, family wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street Borrisokane from 3-30 pm to 6-30 pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane at 10.45 am for mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Rest in peace.

The late Carol Henry (née Whelan), Monaree and Nenagh

The death has occurred of Carole Henry (née Whelan), Monaree & late of Knockanpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her family in the tender care of the management and staff of Milford Hospice. Predeceased by her beloved husband Stan. Will be sadly missed by her cherished children Jimmy, Paul, Anne and Catherine, her grandchildren, brothers Pascal and Tony, sisters Marion and Geraldine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. "Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice".

May Carol rest in peace

The late John Joseph Kiely, Loughmore

The death has occurred of John Joseph Kiely, Kill, Killahara, Loughmore, Tipperary.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Nativity of Our lady, Loughmore, to arrive at 7-45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

House private please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Marua Sheedy (née Ryan), Rathdowney and Roscrea

The death has occurred of Maura Sheedy (née Ryan), Ross, Rathdowney, Co. Laois and formerly Cullohill, Knock, Roscrea, August 1, 2019, predeceased by her husband Francis and baby Patrick Conor.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Phina (Sheedy) and Breda (Byrne), son Noel, brother Sean, grandchildren, Micheál, Frank, Deanna, Brandan, Brian, Aoife, Aaron, Elsa and Lila,Great grandchild Kara, son-in-law Tom, daughter in law Val, sisters-in-law,Brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday Morning to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment in Couraganeen Cemetery, Roscrea afterwards.

Rest in Peace