Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, August 12, 2019

The late Jimmy Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Jimmy (Fitz) Fitzgerald late of 12 O'Hickey Place, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died on Saturday, August 10th, 2019. Reposing at his residence on Monday, August 12th, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday, August 13th, at 12.30pm to St. Molleran's Church for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. House Private on Tuesday, please.

The late Ion Rosca

The death has occurred of Ion Rosca late of Tipperary Town, Tipperary. 10th August 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elena, sons Valentin & Liviu, brothers Viorel & Vasile, sister Chirita, daughters-in-law Iuliana & Gabriela, brother-in-law Onofrei , sistes-in-law Lucica & Marcia, grandchildren Maria, Alexandru, Robeca & Lavinia, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Visitation on Monday afternoon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary from 3pm to 5.30pm. Followed by service. Service on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

