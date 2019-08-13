Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The late John Coffey

The death has occurred of John Coffey late of Shandon Park, Phibsboro, Dublin / Boherlahan, Tipperary. Peacefully in Elm Green Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Late of Shandon Park, Phibsboro and formerly of Boherlahan Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his loving Catherine (Kitty). Sadly missed by his daughters Eleanor, Margaret, and Tina, sons John, Brendan and Colm, sons-in-law Tom and Sean, daughter-in-law Audrey, grandchildren Michael, Katie, Thomas, Daniel, Catherine, Stephen and Ben, great-grandchildren Saoirse and Caoimhe, extended family and friends. Reposing at Elm Green Nursing home tomorrow, Tuesday, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Peter’s Church, Phibsboro arriving for 10:30am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Donabate Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

The late Jimmy Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Jimmy (Fitz) Fitzgerald late of 12 O'Hickey Place, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died on Saturday, August 10th, 2019. Reposing at his residence on Monday, August 12th, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday, August 13th, at 12.30pm to St. Molleran's Church for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. House Private on Tuesday, please.

The late Ion Rosca

The death has occurred of Ion Rosca late of Tipperary Town, Tipperary. 10th August 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elena, sons Valentin & Liviu, brothers Viorel & Vasile, sister Chirita, daughters-in-law Iuliana & Gabriela, brother-in-law Onofrei , sistes-in-law Lucica & Marcia, grandchildren Maria, Alexandru, Robeca & Lavinia, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Service on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

