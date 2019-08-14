Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The late Eddie Martin

The death has occurred of Eddie Martin late of Parnell Court, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Husband of the late Peggy (Nee O'Brien). Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Cyril O'Hara

The death has occurred of Cyril O'Hara late of Garryduff, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and formerly of Seskin, Carrickbeg. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 2pm. No flowers please. Donations to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Nora Rooney

The death has occurred of Nora Rooney (née Shortall) late of Garryard, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane, this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, at 10:45am to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane for Mass at 11 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The late Matty Sweeney

The death has occurred of Matty Sweeney late of Ballyknock, Dublin Road, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully at Sacré Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary. Matty, beloved son of the late Joe and Nora and brother of the late Billy and Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Josephine Walsh (Littleton) and Mary Fitzgerald (Kilfinane), brothers-in-law Toddy and Dick, aunt Joan, uncle Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.