Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, August 15, 2019

The late Joan Cullen

The death has occurred of Joan Cullen (née McDonnell) late of Radharc na Habhainn, Bansha, Tipperary. Wife of the late Liam. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, sisters Breda (Scanlon), Kathleen (Finnan), Teresa (Manville) and Anne (Gallagher), grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Friday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am and burial afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Breda Peters

The death has occurred of Breda Peters (née Guiry) late of Rathdermot, Bansha, Tipperary. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Thomas, sons Gerard, Micheál and Thomas, daughters Aileen and Cathriona, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Louise and Gretta, partners Colm, Mark and Jade, brothers Pat , Sean, Mike, Dick, Seamus and Tom,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. House strictly private. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Friday evening, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1.30pm in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Cashin

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Cashin (née Ferncombe) late of 9 Limerick Road, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Tommy and daughters Jacqueline and Bernadette. Deeply regretted by her son Liam, daughter Ashling, brother Bill , sister Nora (Kelly), daughter-in-law Geraldine, sister-in-law Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea Friday evening from 6oc with Rosary at 8oc. Private removal on Saturday morning at 11.30 am arriving at St. Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass at 12oc with burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

The late PJ Dudley

The death has occurred of P.J. Dudley late of Killeenasteena, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully in London. P.J., beloved son of the late Sonny and Mai. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Ben, Patrick and Rory, daughter Marie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Benny, sisters Mary Curran and Eileen Hally, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral takes place in London. Memorial Mass takes place in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden on this Friday evening (August 16th) at 7.30pm.

The late Philip Ryan

The death has occurred of Philip (Philly) Ryan late of Gurtavoher West, Aherlow, Tipperary / Bailieborough, Cavan. Predeceased by his father Larry. Deeply regretted by his daughter Eimear, mother Maisie, sister Hanora, brothers Larry & Martin, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Angie, grand-uncle James, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Lisvernane Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sat. at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery.

The late Joan Ryan

The death has occurred of Joan Ryan late of Tullow, Newport, Tipperary / Murroe, Limerick. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Formerly of Brown Thomas, Limerick. Predeceased by her loving sisters Ann, and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving partner Pat, sisters Eileen, Mary and Nora, brother Michael in Canada, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Friday 16th August from 5 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Saturday 17th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

