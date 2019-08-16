Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, August 16, 2019

The late Kathleen Forrest

The death has occurred of Kathleen Forrest (née Mc Donagh) late of Ballinwilliam Close, Mitchelstown, Cork / Geevagh, Sligo / Tipperary. Kathleen passed away peacefully after a short illness at Cork University Hospital surrounded by her loving family and caring staff.Deeply regretted by her loving husband Brendan, devoted daughters Deirdre and Siobhan and their partners John and Stephen, cherished grandchildren, Ellie and Ruby, sisters Marian, Eileen, Sheila and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ronayne's Funeral Home, Fermoy, Co. Cork on Friday, August 16th, from 5.00.pm. to 8.00.pm. Reception into the Church of Our Lady Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11.00.am with cremation to follow at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Geevaghar a date to be confirmed. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Neonatal Unit, Cork University Hospital Maternity Unit please.

The late Stuart Keith Manthorp

The death has occurred of Stuart Keith Manthorp late of Cluain Arra, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, Bansha, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his family, wife Mary, sons Andrew and Bryan, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Friday evening, from 8.15pm to 9.15pm with Humanist Service to follow on Saturday in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

The late Breda Peters

The death has occurred of Breda Peters (née Guiry) late of Rathdermot, Bansha, Tipperary. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Thomas, sons Gerard, Micheál and Thomas, daughters Aileen and Cathriona, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Louise and Gretta, partners Colm, Mark and Jade, brothers Pat , Sean, Mike, Dick, Seamus and Tom,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. House strictly private. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Friday evening, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1.30pm in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joan Cullen

The death has occurred of Joan Cullen (née McDonnell) late of Radharc na Habhainn, Bansha, Tipperary. Wife of the late Liam. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, sisters Breda (Scanlon), Kathleen (Finnan), Teresa (Manville) and Anne (Gallagher), grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Friday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am and burial afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

