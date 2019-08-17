Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, August 17, 2019

The late Helen Clifford

The death has occurred of Helen Clifford (née McEleney) late of Yewston, Nenagh, Tipperary / Derry City, Derry. Predeceased by her beloved husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family Kevin, Pauline, Susan and Sean, son-in-law Andy and cherished granddaughter Phoebe, sister-in-law Patricia Aherne, extended family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday at 11.45 o'c for her Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Nenagh day care cemntre. "House private please".

The late Anne Prenderghast

The death has occurred of Anne Prendergast (née Boland) late of Monroe, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by her brother Brendan, Anne passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Mick and devoted mother of Nikki (Shanahan), Robbie, Mark & Shauna, she will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, parents Sean and Peggy (Boland), brothers, sisters, grandchildren Matthew, Ben, Luke & Leah, son-in-law Dave, aunt, uncle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Reidy

The death has occurred of John Reidy late of Moate Commons, Clane, Kildare and late of Rosemount, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, August 16th 2019, suddenly at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken wife Catherine, adored son Paudie & daughter Emma, son in law Adrian, daughter in law Caroline, mother Emma, grandchildren Lauren-Beth, Claudine, Tess & Billy, brothers Paddy & Michael, sisters Josephine & Una, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Thomas Rowland

The death has occurred of Thomas Rowland late of Parkmore Heights, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Deirdre. Sadly missed by his daughters Sharon and Genevieve, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, uncle, nieces, nephews and grandchildren Killian, Ceola and John, relatives and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 5oc with prayers at 8oc. Private removal on Tuesday morning 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

