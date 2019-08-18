Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, August 18, 2019

The late Angela Casey

The death has occurred of Angela Casey (née Mackey) late of 43 Woodlands Heights, Carrick-beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am, followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on Wednesday. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Solas Centre.

The late Rita Hickey

The death has occurred of Rita Hickey (née Hourigan) late of Ballinagrana, Emly, Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, brother Liam Hourigan, sisters Mary Donovan, Sr. Joan & Betty O' Dwyer. Sadly misses by her heartbroken daughter Elaine, son-in-law Jim Corby, grandchildren Marguerite, James & Ruth, sister-in-law Marian, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Sunday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Emly Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Thomas Whelan

The death has occurred of Thomas Whelan late of Milton Keynes, England and formerly, Cahir, Tipperary / Tuam, Galway. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa (Neé Hynes, formerly Polldorragha, Tuam), daughter Tara, son Gavin, grandchildren, Georgia, Amber, Ronan and Evie, sister Kathy brothers Michael, Johnny, Dennis and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours, and friends. Remains arriving at Knock airport on Monday followed by removal to St Patrick's Church Cortoon for approx 8.30 pm Monday evening. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cortoon Cemetery.

