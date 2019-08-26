Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, August 26, 2019

The late Elizabeth Kelly

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Kelly late of Kildangan Bridge, Puckane, Tipperary. Liz passed away peacefully on August 21st 2019, surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the medical and nursing staff of the ICU at University Hospital Limerick. Liz, beloved wife of Pat and devoted mother of James, Andrew, Jony, Brendan, Morag and Dorothy. Greatly missed by her family and their partners Sharon, Sharon, Kathleen, Rob and Eoin; her grandchildren Daniel, Adam, Oscar & Olly; and by her extended family and dear friends. Arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane, at 8pm Tuesday 27th August. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane, at 11am Wednesday 28th August, followed by burial in Killodiernan Graveyard, Johnstown, Puckane. Liz loved colour, so please wear something bright. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a children’s charity of your choice. House private.

The late Johnny Walsh

The death has occurred of Johnny Walsh late of 38 St John’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Tuesday evening from 4pm, with removal at 6pm to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations to the Solas centre.

The late Lelia Maher

The death has occurred of Lelia Maher (née Ryan D), Rahyvira, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, August 24th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Staff at Cluain Arann, Tipperary, Lelia, wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving niece Mary, nephews Sean, Dermot and Desmond, sister-in-law Winnie, Bernie, relatives, kind neighbours, carers and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite Monday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

