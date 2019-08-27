Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, August 27, 2019

The late Betty Barry (née Ahearne), Clonmel

The death has occurred of Betty Barry (nee Ahearne), Clarke Villas, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Betty passed away peacefully on Sunday at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Jacky, she will be sadly missed by her daughters May, Emma, Kathleen and Jacqueline, sons John and Peter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Doreen (England), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 6.00pm, with removal at 8.00pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

The late Bill Bradshaw, Fethard

The death has occurred of Bill Bradshaw, St Patrick's Place, Fethard. Bill, deeply regretted by his sons and daughters, Margaret, Collie, Harry, Kevin, Anna and Linda, his brothers and sisters, grandchildren Michael, Colin, Jessica, Tommy, Buddy, Cody, Charlotte and Billy, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice.

May he rest in peace.

The late Vincent Coleman, Templemore

The death has occurred of Vincent Coleman, Lacey Avenue, Templemore. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10-30am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late John Anthony (Jack) Crowe, Dundrum

The death has occurred of John Anthony (Jack) Crowe, Convent Cross, Dundrum, August 25, 2019. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of the management and staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum. John Anthony (known as Jack): Predeceased by his brother Willie and sister Phyllis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, daughters Sinéad and Niamh, his adored granddaughter Caraíosa, brothers Austin and Paddy, sisters-in-law Mary, Alva, Frank and Jeannie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel Clonoulty this Tuesday, August 27 from 4:30pm with removal 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11:30am, followed by burial in St Senan's Cemetery, Knockavilla.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal

The late Michael Kennedy, Ballingarry / Drangan

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy, Springfield, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Cloughtaney, Drangan, August 24, 2019. (Suddenly) Predeceased by his mother Mai and father Pat Kennedy. Deeply missed and always remembered by his loving wife Maggie, son Neil, daughter Maeve, brothers Patrick (Drangan) and Kevin (Cashel), father-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends and all his work colleagues in Coolmore Stud, Fethard.

Reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening from 4 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'clock. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry on Wednesday morning at 11.45 o'clock for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association and the Irish Heart Foundation.

Rest in Peace

The late Winifred (Freddy) Kennedy (née Stapleton), Drombane

The death has occurred of Winifred (Freddy) Kennedy (née Stapleton), Shanballyduff, Drombane, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Connie, in the loving care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel; deeply regretted by her loving family Margaret, Jo (Kinane), Freda (Stapleton), Eamon, Marie and Conor, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Matt and Tom, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 am. Followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery.

Rest In Peace

The late Thomas Loughnane, London and formerly Pouldine

The death has occurred of Thomas Loughnane, London and formerly Pouldine, Thurles. Peacefully, after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary, Catherine and Martina, brothers Seamus, Michael and Damien, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Tom, uncle Tommy, very good friend Teresa, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service and Cremation to take place in London, with interment of ashes in Ballymoreen Graveyard at a later date.

May He Rest in Peace.

The late Timmy Nugen, Roscrea and formerly Birr

The death has occurred of Timmy Nugent, Coolroe, Roscrea and formerly of Rath, Birr, Co Offaly.

Peacefully, at The Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 26, 2019. Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, son Padraic, daughters Suzanne and Helen, daughter-in-law Liz, son-in-law Larry and loving grandchildren, brothers Peadar, Michael, Billy and Pat, sisters Kathleen, Frances and Olive, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence E53PX05 on Wednesday, August 28, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to Saint John's Church, Ballybritt. Co Offaly, for funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit and Oncology Unit, Tullamore Hospital.

May he rest in peace

The late Dolores Phelan (née Moran), Marion Court and late of Silversprings, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Dolores Phelan (née Moran), Marion Court and late of Silversprings, Clonmel.

Peacefully at St. Bridget's Hospital, Carrick-On-Suir. Dolores, wife of the late Dick Phelan, sadly missed by her loving family; daughter Nuala, sons Pat and Frank, daughters-in-law Lucia and Bonnie, grandchildren Aoife, Eoin, Kevin and Anna, bother Maurice Moran, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to SS Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 o'clock, funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to South Tipp Hospice and The Irish Cancer Society.

Rest In Peace

The late Johnny Walsh, Carrick-on-Suir

The death has occurred of Johnny Walsh, 38 St John’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Tuesday evening from 4pm, with removal at 6pm to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations to the Solas centre.

May He Rest in Peace