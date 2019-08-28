Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The late Marie Brown

The death has occurred of Marie Brown (née Hickey) late of Ciamaltha Meadows, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Brown’s Pub, Avoca, Co. Wicklow & formerly of Mucklin, Dolla, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Wife of the late Seán & sister of the late Michael Hickey & Annie Collins. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Reposing at her residence in Ciamaltha Meadows from 6pm until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to St.'s Mary & Patrick’s Church, Avoca, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Castlemacadam Cemetery, Avoca.

The late Josephine Keane

The death has occurred of Josephine Keane (née Costello) late of Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by her husband Dan, infant son Joseph, grand-daughter Niamh and son in law Johnny. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary, Joan, Olive, Angela, Margaret and Elizabeth, sons Denis, Martin and J.B., grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 28th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday, 29th August, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Mary McGuire

The death has occurred of Mary (Maureen) McGuire (née O'Mahony) late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Maureen passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and mother, she will be sadly missed by her husband Joseph, daughters Caroline, Susan and Ashling, sons Andrew, John, David and Mark, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, aunt, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday afternoon from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Oliver’s Church, Clonmel. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late Donie Nolan

The death has occurred of Donie Nolan late of Monard, Tipperary. Peacefully in the tender care of the management & staff of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen – Donie - predeceased by his wife Théresé – Deeply regretted by his loving family Martin, Caroline, Marella, Dan, Jimmy, Joanne, Avril, Andrew, and Keith, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town (E34 VX40) this Wednesday evening from 5.30 pm, removal at 7.30 pm to St. Nicholas Church, Solohead. Funeral Mass Thursday, at 11.30 am. Burial immediately afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late Seamus Willis

The death has occurred of Seamus Willis late of Garrykennedy Portroe, Nenagh, Tipperary / Portroe, Tipperary. Peacefully at Milford Hospice surrounded by his cherished family on 27/8/19. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Veron, sons Eugene and Darren, daughters Geraldine, Kathleen, Monica, Cora and Veronica, sister Nora, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 4.30 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's Church, Portroe at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c followed by burial in the Church grounds. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House private please.

