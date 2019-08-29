Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, August 29, 2019

The late Juliana O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Juliana O'Halloran (née Cooney) late of Mitchel Street, Nenagh, Tipperary. Former teacher at St. Mary's Secondary School, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, in her 94th year, beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Domhnall, Chris, Mary and Monica. Sadly missed by her family, sisters Noreen and Margaret, adored grandchildren Michael, Ruth, Claire, Hugh, Orlaith and James, daughter-in-law Marie Murphy, son-in-law Seamus Quigley, Mary's partner Brendan Sliney, nieces, nephews, relatives, loyal friends and kind neighbours. Reposing on Friday 30th at Ryan's Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Nenagh. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 o'c with burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Home Care Team.

The late Michael Vincent Brennan

The death has occurred of Michael Vincent Brennan late of Kill, Kildare / Nenagh, Tipperary. Suddenly, at his home, Michael Vincent, beloved husband of Alice and dear father of Jean, Brian, Vinny and Aly; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Conor, Millie, Romy, Harry, Yana and Alan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for 2pm Service followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The late Nancy Deere

The death has occurred of Nancy Deere (née Caplis) late of Rearcross, Newport, Tipperary. Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Pakie. Deeply regretted by her loving cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Saturday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6 o’ clock with removal at 8.30 o’ clock to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross. Requiem Mass Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rearcross Cemetery.

The late Tom Delaney

The death has occurred of Tom Delaney late of Fr. Mathew Court, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by his mother Helen and brothers Michael and Jimmy. Sadly missed by his wife Pamela, daughters Tyrick and Ashanti and son Tom Junior, father Paddy, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Domhnall O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Domhnall (Dan) O'Keeffe late of Killeigh, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly of Clarence Terrace, St. Luke’s, Cork City. Husband of the late Pearl (nee Deacon) and brother of the late Liam, passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving son Gavin, sisters Maire and Eibhlin, brother Tadhg, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service on Sunday at 2.30pm in St. Paul's Church, Cahir. Interment afterwards in Kilcommon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Milo Ryan

The death has occurred of Milo Ryan (Lacken) late of Greentrees Road, Dublin and formerly of Knockfune, Newport, Co. Tipperary, 27th August 2019, peacefully, at St. James’s Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (née Ryan Darby) (2018) and son Martin (2006). He will be sadly missed by his daughter Anne and son Peter, brother Seamus, sisters Carmel and Biddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Massey Bros., Funeral Home, Templeogue Village, on this Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills, followed by interment at Kilmashogue Cemetery, Edmonstown Road, Rathfarnham.

