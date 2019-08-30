Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, August 30, 2019

The late Bridget Campion

The death has occurred of Bridget Campion (née Campion) late of Coolkerry, Rathdowney, Laois / Templemore, Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Bridget predeceased by her husband Ger. Sadly mourned by her daughter Mary and her son Philip, daughter-in-law Josephine, son-in-law John, grandchildren Maria, Sarah, Seán Caoimhe, Philippa and Gearóid, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends and her wonderful carers. Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Friday evening from 5pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

The late Josephine Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) FitzGerald (née Rattigan) late of Barna, Templemore, Tipperary / Lismore, Waterford / Ballymahon, Longford. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John FitzGerald (ex Bank of Ireland). She will be sadly missed by her children Michael, Susan, Helen and John, her adored grandchildren Sarah, Jenny, Bill, Michael, Rachel, Lucy. Robbyn and Alison, her sisters Noreen and Helen, her brother Patrick, sons and daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing in her home at Barna, Templemore (E41 Y9W8) this Friday evening (30th August) from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Requiem Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore on Saturday at 12 O’clock, followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

The late Margaret Hickey

The death has occurred of Margaret Hickey (née Sheehan) late of Silverspring, Clonmel, Tipperary / Dungarvan, Waterford

Margaret Hickey. Margaret passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Aileen (Foley), Siobhán (Purcell), John, Jim, Nuala (O'Connor) and Eamon, she will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers Jerome and John Sheehan, sisters Maeve (Coghlan) and Pauline (Dempsey), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Noel Houlihan

The death has occurred of Noel Houlihan late of Carrig, Faddenmore, Birr, Tipperary. Peacefully.Predeceased by his father Tom and brother Christopher. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ita, sons Keith and Stephen, daughter Catrina, mother Kathleen, brothers Thomas and Bernard, sisters-in-law Mary Catherine and Imelda, uncle, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbors and friends. Reposing at his residence Feddenmore Carrig this Friday evening from 4:30 to 7:30.Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Carrig at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice. House private Saturday morning please.

The late Theresa O'Connor

The death has occurred of Theresa O'Connor (née Griffin) late of Prior Park Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness. Very deeply regretted by her husband Johnny, daughter Ann, son Stephen, grandchildren Philip, Michelle, Aaron, Adam and Emily, her 8 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Colin, brothers Bobby, Eamon and Leonard, sisters Nollaig, Carmel and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Mary Quirke

The death has occurred of Mary Quirke (née Kelly) late of Feemore, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully, in her 89th year, surrounded by her loving family, under the excellent care of the matron and staff at Busy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son Noel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Assumpta, Mary, Majella and Imelda, sons John and Tommy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Joe, sisters Bernadette, Brigid and Therese, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane, on Saturday evening from 4pm - 7pm with remaoval to Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, via Feemore, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

