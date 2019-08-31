Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, August 31, 2019

The late Helen Kerwick

The death has occurred of Helen Kerwick (née Brosnan) late of 44 Pearse Square, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New St, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday evening from 4:30, with removal at 6:30 to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to St Brigid’s Hospice Carrick on Suir.

The late Conor Ryan

The death has occurred of Conor Ryan late of Lakeland House, Boher Road, Ballina, Tipperary / Cappawhite, Tipperary. Late of Sydney, Australia. Fondly remembered by his loving parents, Danny and Trudy, devoted sister Niamh, grandmothers Ena Ryan (Bawn) Cappawhite & Nancy Gleeson, Portroe, aunts and uncles, grand-aunts and grand-uncles, cherished friends, neighbours and the local community. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, this Sunday, 1st September, from 3 o'c to 7 o'c. Private Cremation service takes place on Monday. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Ballina/Killaloe Search and Rescue. House strictly private.

The late Nancy Tierney

The death has occurred of Nancy Tierney (née Deegan) late of Montree, Athlone, Westmeath / Templemore, Tipperary. Peacefully on the 29th of August 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Sister of the late Martin and Sr. Stephanie. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Rod, daughter Michelle, sons Jim, Keith and Rod, daughters-in-law Birgit, Jenna and Gráinne, grandchildren, Ciara, Michelle, Lillian, Stephan, Verena, Skye, Verena, Sarah and Ruairí, sisters Maura, Sr. Eileen and Trish, brothers Tommy and Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, neighbours and wonderful carers, Jona and the staff of Sonas nursing home. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Coosan, Athlone for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Coosan Cemetery afterwards. House private Monday morning please.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.