Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, September 1, 2019

The late Margie Clarke

The death has occurred of Margie Clarke late of Elmhill Ballymackey, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by her cherished family at The Galway Clinic. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Cathy & Mary and her brother George, her partner Jimmy & her daughter Caroline, grandchildren Tuathla, Clodagh, Holly & Aj, son in law Adrian, brothers in law Tony & Frank, nephew and niece, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at her home in Elmhill this Monday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Ballinree Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by service and Cremation at the Shannon Crematorium at 2 o'c.

The late Maureen Ann Harney

The death has occurred of Maureen Ann Harney formerly Islington, London and late of Crann Ard Fethard Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital. Maureen Ann, sadly missed by her daughter Hannah, sister Jennifer, brother Leonard, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephew, extended family and friends. Removal from Fennessy's Funeral Home this Wednesday afternoon to SS Peter & Paul's church for requiem mass on arrival at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's cemetery.

The late Brenda Cahill

The death has occurred of Brenda Cahill (née Breen) late of Cappamurra, Dundrum, Tipperary and formerly of Swords Co. Dublin, August 30th 2019. Unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel, Brenda: Sadly missed by her loving family, her Partner Tom sons Richard and Jono, daughter Nicola, brothers Sean and Lar, grandchildren Jemma, Nicole, Jessica, Adam and Jodi, son in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel Clonoulty this Sunday (September 1st) from 5pm with removal 7pm to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour Rossmore. Requiem Mass Monday at 11:30am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Jimmy Campion

The death has occurred of Jimmy Campion late of Old Dublin Road, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the Matron & staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by his daughter Concepta Anne. Deeply regretted by his wife Maura, daughters Mary, Madeleine, Evelyn and Anne, sons Martin, James and Gerard, sister Sr. Mary (England), brother Paddy (Australia), daughters-in-law Angela and Bernadette, sons-in-law Joe, John and Harry, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. RIP. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning arriving in St. Cronan's church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

The late Catherine Cleary

The death has occurred of Catherine (Rena) Cleary (née Fogarty) late of Behamore, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Catherine (Rena) peacefully at Milford Hospice, wife of the late Dan and grandmother of the late John Ryan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Ann, Jer, Noel, Maura, Kathleen, Donal, Bernie, Michael, Patricia & Joe; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews,nieces, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her home (E53WT21) on Monday evening from 4 to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan at 8pm Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice

The late William Cummins

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Cummins late of Knockakelly, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. In the loving care of the staff at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, sons John, Stephen, Liam and Ailbe, daughters Mary, Joan and Ann, grandchildren, brother Gus, sister Tess (O'Meara), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Monday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

The late Tony Russell

The death has occurred of Tony Russell late of Brookville Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Son of the late Paddy and Mai. Sadly missed by his brothers Patrick and Yossie, sister Mary, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Bernadine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Monday evening, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, with cremation to follow.

