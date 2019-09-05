The late Alice Minogue, Thurles and New York

A Remembrance Mass for Alice Minogue, nee Hayde, late of Thurles and New York, will take place this Friday, September 6 at 10am in Bothar Na Naomh.

Alice Minogue, nee Hayde, formerly of Seskin, Killinan, Thurles and The Bronx, New York passed away on September 1, 2019.

Alice loved her summers in Thurles and leaves behind her heartbroken family, children, John (Lorraine), Colette (Lou Cannataro), Ann (Anthony O'Sullivan), grandchildren, Alicia, John, Louis, Frank, Caroline, Jack, Kate, Anthony and Kieran and great-granddaughter, Tessa, sister in law Margaret Minogue (Chuman), Joan Minogue (Kirby) and Kathleen Minogue and many nieces and nephews and her many friends in Thurles.

Those who are remembered, never die. Please think of her often.