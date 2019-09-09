Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, September 9, 2019

The late Fidelma Ryan

The death has occurred of Fidelma Ryan (Mason) late of Rossmore, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel, Fidelma: Predeceased by her sisters Biddy, Mary and Josie, Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Fr Paddy Ryan C.S.S.P sisters Sarah, Peggy, Kathleen and Helen, brothers-in-law Michael and Martin, aunt-in-law Catherine O’Dwyer, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, this Monday (September 9th) from 5pm with removal 7pm to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11:30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kevin Delaney

The death has occurred of Kevin Delaney late of Castlefield, Dundrum, Tipperary. Unexpectedly, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Kevin: Predeceased by his father James and sister Ellen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his mother Mary, brothers, sisters, aunt, uncles, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, foster parents, the Boyle family, and friends. Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, this Tuesday (September 10th) from 5 pm with removal 7 pm to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11:30 am, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Robert McLean

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) McLean late of Ballyrickard, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital. Deeply regretted by is loving wife Edna, daughter Janice, son Donald, daughter-in-law Anita, Janice partner Declan, cherished grandchildren Harry, Phoebe and Bobby, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Monday evening at Sullivan’s funeral home, Main Street Borrisokane, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Remains arriving to Church of Ireland, Borrisokane, on Tuesday for service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Congor graveyard. House private, please.

