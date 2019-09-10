Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, September 10, 2019

The late Patricia Manley

The death has occurred of Patricia Manley (née Carmody) late of William Street, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Ballygeale, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick. September 9th 2019 peacefully in the care of Nenagh Hospital sorrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ann (Higginbotham), sons Michael & Patrick, son-in-law Harry, daughters-in-law Bernadette & Alison, grandchildren Gareth, Owen, Orla, Mark, Ciara, John, & Niall, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday morning at 11.45 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2.30 p.m.

The late Bridget Connolly

The death has occurred of Bridget Connolly (née Whelan) late of Castlequarter, Ardfinnan and formerly of Nicholastown, Cahir. Predeceased by her husband Edward. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons, Noel, Philip, and Brian, daughters Diane and Susan, sisters, Helen, Alice and Ann, sons-in-law Sean, Nigel and Richard, daughter in law Sara, grandchildren, Liam, James, Joe, Ryah, Luke, William and Laura, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Ardfinnan Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am. Funeral afterwards to Grange cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Cahir Day Care Centre. House private please.

The late David Edmund Gravelle

The death has occurred of David Edmund Gravelle late of Cappanasmere, Borrisokane, Tipperary. David slipped away into the night peacefully at Portumna Retirement Village. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, son Roland, daughter Danella, daughter-in-law Ros, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren Niamh, Cillian and Saoirse, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street, Borrisokane on Tuesday evening from 4.p.m until 7p.m. Funeral Mass in Terryglass church on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.

The late Patrick Moore

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Moore late of Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on the 8th September 2019. Loving and devoted husband of Margaret, father to Barry, Patrick and Brian and devoted granddad to Daniel, Zoe, Charlie and P.J. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Leona and Yvonne, brothers, sisters and all his extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Dan O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Dan O'Mahony late of Cooladerry, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. On September 8th 2019, unexpectedly at his residence. Father of the late Joan and Margaret. Beloved husband of Josephine and dear father of John and Maria, father-in-law to Mary-Edel and his grandson Daniel. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law and his grandson. His sisters Mairead (Walsh), Catherine (Horgan), Maura (Reidy). Leish (King) Rosanna (O'Driscol), Helen and the late Noreen (O'Driscol), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and wide circle of friends. R.I.P. Reposing in the Parochial Hall, Ballyporeen on Tuesday 10th September from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Donie O'Meara

The death has occurred of Donie O'Meara late of No.1 Cnoc Mhuire, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the Matron and Staff of Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons Ger and Donal, daughter Eileen, brothers Noel and Liam, sister Maeve, daughters-in-law Claire and Louise, son-in-law Seán, grandchildren Niamh, Orlaith, Cillían, Oisín, Eoghan, Darragh, Charlotte and Isobel, great-grandchildren LaurenNora and DarcyJade, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to the Friends of the Dean Maxwell Home. House Private Please.

The late John Perkins

The death has occurred of John Perkins late of Newtown, Drombane, Tipperary. At Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross; deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, son Liam, daughter-in-law Loretta, granddaughter Áine, sister Bridget Burke, brothers Michael, Christy and Oliver, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Tuesday evening from 5 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery.

The late Paddy Tobin

The death has occurred of Paddy Tobin late of Glenbower, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to Ballyneale Church on Wednesday for 11.30am Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.