Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The late Joan Byrne

The death has occurred of Joan Byrne (née Fogarty) late of Swords, Dublin and formerly of Stradavoher, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved mother of the late Joan. Sadly missed by her loving children Paula, Elaine, Thomas, Louise & David, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, Oliver, grandchildren, brothers Michael, Paddy, Eddie & Larry, sister Ann, relatives & friends. Removal on Thursday (Sept. 12th) morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10am Mass followed by funeral to Holy Cross Abbey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The late Jim Dolan

The death has occurred of Jim Dolan late of Crogue Hill, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Son of the late Denis and Judy. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Una, brother John, sister Maria, nephew Niall, nieces Niamh and Ruth, godmother Josie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, this Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Sr Johanna Heffernan L.S.A

The death has occurred of Sr Johanna Heffernan late of the Little Sisters of the Assumption, Finglas, Dublin / Holycross, Tipperary and of New Zealand. In the tender care of the staff of Marian House Nursing Home, Holy Faith Convent, Glasnevin. Daughter of the late Edmond and Johanna Heffernan. Predeceased by her brothers Jim, Lar, Mick and Ned. She will be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Mary and Maura, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, her extended family and by her community of Little Sisters of the Assumption in Ireland and in New Zealand. Reposing in the community house in Finglas on Wednesday (11th Sept) afternoon from 4.30pm with Evening Prayer at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass in St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village on Thursday (12th Sept) at 11.30am followed by burial in Glasnevin. May her gentle spirit rest in peace.

The late Mary O'Shea

The death has occurred of Mary O'Shea late of St Patrick's Place, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her brothers Michael and Tom, sisters Bridget and Elizabeth, brother-in-law Tony, nephew Anthony, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Thursday from 6pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Cloneen Cemetery.

The late Mary Slattery

The death has occurred of Mary Slattery (née Long) late of Glenough, Rossmore, Cashel, Tipperary. Surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff at Milford Care Center Limerick, Mary: Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughter Carol, son Eamon, sister Breda, grandchildren, son-in-law Simon, Eamon’s fiancé Stacie, sister-in-law Nora, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her son's residence, Glenough (E25Y386) Wednesday (September 11th ) from 4 pm till 8 pm. Arriving at Jesus Christ Our Savior Church, Rossmore for Requiem Mass Thursday at 11:30 am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private Thursday morning, please.

The late Seamus Sweeney

The death has occurred of Seamus Sweeney (Mac Suibhne) late of Powerstown Way, Clonmel, Tipperary / Dublin / Kilkenny. Darling husband of Aoife (Ni Chorcorain) loving Dada of Eimear, Dearbhla and Donnacha, devoted son of Aine and the late Michael, beloved brother of Eamon. Sadly missed by his uncles, aunts, cousins, parents-in-law, sisters and brothers-in-law, extended family, friends, colleagues and patients. Reposing at his residence this Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House Private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South East Mountain Rescue.

