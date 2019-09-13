Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, September 13, 2019

The late Christine Columby

The death has occurred of Christine Columby late of Carrigmadden, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Killaloe, Co. Clare. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Maureen Horan (nee Mc Inerney) Corracloon, Flagmount, Co. Clare, her extended family & friends. Reposing Friday (Sept. 13th) at Milford Care Centre, Mortuary, Limerick from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday (Sept. 14th) to Shannon Crematorium to arrive for 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Jack Delaney

The death has occurred of Jack Delaney late of Carrick, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the Matron and staff of The Laurels Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons Denis, John and Cronan, daughters Claire (Scott) and Sarah (Rymer), brother Jim and his wife Una, sons-in-law Martin and Will, daughters-in-law Maeve, Lisa and Fiona, grandchildren Annarose, Ava, Faye, Isobel, Jack, Robert, Emily, Harry, Sean, Rory, Lucy and John Jnr, nephews Pat and Don, nieces Nuala and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. RIP. Reposing at his residence (E53 KW02) on Saturday evening from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Sunday morning at 10.45 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Laurels Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. House Strictly Private on Friday Please.

The late Martin Johnson

The death has occurred of Martin Johnson late of Clonmel, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Austin Kenny

The death has occurred of Austin Kenny late of Ballingear, Portroe, Tipperary and late of Bayview Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Limerick Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jenny and cherished daughters Emer and Gemma, brothers Frank and Tony & sister Marie, grandchildren Alex, Molly, Hannah, Finn and Emily, sons-in-law Michael and Gary, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 10.30 o'c with removal at 12.30 o'c to arrive at Shannon Crematorium for Funeral service at 2 o'c followed by cremation.

The late John O'Brien

The death has occurred of John O'Brien late of The Liberties, Dublin and formerly of Castle Street, Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary on 9th September, 2019. Beloved son of the late Dr. Paul O’Brien and Josephine O’Brien (nee Kerr). Will be sadly missed by his brothers Paul, Barry, Michael, Vincent and his sisters Gina, Tina and Martine, sisters-in-law Theresa, Anne, Kathleen and Anne and brother-in-law Paul, loving nephew and godson Ivor, nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Mortuary Chapel in St. James’s Hospital, James’s Street, Dublin 8 on Friday, September 13th from 11.00am to 12.00pm. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary on Friday, September 13th from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary at 11am on Saturday, September 14th followed by burial in Piltown Cemetery, Piltown, County Kilkenny.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (Raphael) (née O'Dwyer) late of Currabaha, Templederry, Tipperary. In her 100th year (peacefully).In the loving care of the matron and staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Beloved wife of the late Raphael and loving mother to Michael, Sheila (Maher), Mary (Duignan) and Geraldine (Martin). She will be sadly missed by her children, seven grandchildren, eight great-grand-children, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law and many relatives and friends. Reposing at Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles (Eircode E41 CY91) on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The late Mary St. John

The death has occurred of Mary St. John late of Tinlough House, Grangemockler, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Mary P., dearly beloved sister of Richard, Harry, Judy (Fleming) and Helen (Kennedy); and of the late Rena Bradshaw, Bridget Hayes and Alice (Lal) Rooney. Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives and friends. Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Saturday 14 September, 4pm-6pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Grangemockler for Mass at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass Sunday 15 Sept at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

