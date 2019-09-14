Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, September 14, 2019

The late Aileen Cahalan

The death has occurred of Aileen Cahalan (née Tobin) late of Curnamult, Terryglass, Nenagh, Tipperary / Shinrone, Offaly. Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family in her own home. Predeceased by her sister Sr Mary Ann, brother Jarlath and her grandson Séamus. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mike, sons John and Leo, daughters Michelle (O'Dowd, Tralee) Carmel (Croke, Ballingarry South, Tipp), daughter-in-law Olivia, Leo’s partner Sally, sons-in-law Aidan and James and her grandchildren, nephews, relatives, great neighbours and great friends. Reposing at her home this Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 7:30pm with removal to the Church of Imaculate Conception, Terryglass arriving at 8:30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Branch of Alzheimer’s Society.

The late Michael Corcoran

The death has occurred of Michael Corcoran late of Earlshill, Killenaule, Tipperary. Suddenly. Michael, beloved brother of the late Jimmy and Tom. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Margaret, family Collette, Pat, Eugene, Edwin, Evelyn and Adrian, sons-in-law Michael and Dave, daughters-in-law Tina, Margo, Maria and Sarah, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence (Eircode E41 AP08) this Saturday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St.'s Patrick and Oliver Church, Glengoole at 10.00am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Michael Flannery

The death has occurred of Michael Flannery late of Greyfort, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully at Portumna Retirement Village. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, daughter Angela, sons Pat and Jim, daughter-in-law Eimear, grandchildren Caoimhe and Doireann, sister Sr. Pius (Wexford), sister-in-law Catherine, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm with removal to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Gabrielle McGrath

The death has occurred of Gabrielle Mc Grath (née Power) late of Dromineer, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Denis, sons David, Michael, Owen & Denis, daughters Louise & Olwyn, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Mickela, Nikita, Ava, Jack, Gavin, Tom, James & Craig, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at her home (E45 R295) on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Carrig church on Monday morning at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in Monsea cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

The late Breda Ryan

The death has occurred of Breda Ryan (née McGrath) late of Market Yard, Cahir, Tipperary / Kilcommon, Tipperary. Breda passed away unexpectedly. Predeceased by her husband John (Cashel), her brothers Timothy and Paddy and sisters Mary, Kay, Peggie and Lena. She will be very sadly missed by her loving brother Edgar, sister Alice, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends including those in The Bridge Clubs and Cahir Park Golf Club. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Sunday morning for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

