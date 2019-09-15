Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, September 15, 2019

The late Maureen Downey

The death has occurred of Maureen Downey late of Ballyfowloo, Cashel, Tipperary and Downey, Glasgow, Scotland. Peacefully in the loving care of Mary O’Connor and all the Staff at Acorn Lodge, Cashel. Maureen, beloved sister of the late Sheila, Kitty and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces Tina Cummins and Bridget Tierney, nephews Conor, Stephen, Patrick & Paul Downey and Tony Hickey, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12noon followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork at 4pm.

The late Matt Grace

The death has occurred of Matt Grace late of Maple View, Abbey Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Clonmel Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, daughters Vallon, Katie and Fiona, grandchildren Simone, Tori, Clara and Mark, sons-in-law Mark and Curtis, sister Joan (Shelly), aunt Carmel, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 15th Sept' from 3pm to 5pm. Arriving at Bothar Na Naomh Church, Thurles at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 16th at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles.

The late Michael O'Donoghue

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donoghue late of Scart, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the care of Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, sons Gerard and Kevin, daughters Anna, Rosaleen and Claire, sisters Cissie (White), Peg (Hoctor), Nora (Sullivan) and Marie (Ryan), sons-in-law Joe and Jack, daughter-in-law Gillian, grandchildren Kate, Chris, Amy, Brendan, Irene, Claire, Emma, Sean, Ryan, Sarah and Michael, great-grandchildren Aoife, Sam and Cullen, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 3.00pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late James O'Shea

The death has occurred of James O'Shea late of Ballinastick, Glengoole, Thurles, Tipperary. James (Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Breda) deeply regretted by his daughter Carol, sister Mary-Joe (Stapleton), brothers John and Christy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Sunday, 15th September 2019, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to SS Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Larry Richardson

The death has occurred of Larry Richardson late of Youghalarra, Newtown and late of Casement Terrace., Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully after an illness at Milford Hospice. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Noreen, his children Brian, Michelle and Yvonne, brothers Tony, Paddy, David, Gerard & Kieran, sisters Jaqueline and Sharon, Daughter in law Sam, Grandchildren Jessica, Alex, Lucy, Benjamin, Ryan and James, extended family, relatives and neighbours, his loyal friends Martin & Mary and Sharon & Nicole and his many friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 3 o'c with removal at 5 o'c to arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 5.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10 o'c followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Susan Rose Roe

The death has occurred of Susan Rose Roe (née Wolfe) late of Killavilla House, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John, Loving mother to Derek, Robert and Alison. Sadly missed by her brother Bobby, daughters-in-law Sandra and Martina, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5.00 with removal at 7.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Church Street, Roscrea at 8.00. Funeral Service on Monday at 2.00 followed by burial afterwards in Killermo Cemetery, Ballacolla, Co. Laois. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Offaly Palliative Care.

