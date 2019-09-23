Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, September 23, 2019

The late Catherine Bourke

The death has occurred of Catherine Bourke (née Maloney) late of Knockinroe, Templemore, Tipperary. Formerly Librarian at Roscrea Library. Will be missed by her loving family, the Bourke, Scully and Maloney families. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 6 pm. Removal at 8 pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 8-30 pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Wednesday at 10-30am. Interment in Roscrea Cemetery afterwards. Family homes private please, in lieu of flowers if desired donations to LARCC Cancer Centre, please.

The late John Duggan

The death has occurred of John Duggan late of Rearcross, Newport, Tipperary. Peacefully at Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved son of the late Jack and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock at McCormack's Funeral Home, Kilcommon with removal at 8 o'clock to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o'clock with burial afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Daniel Green

The death has occurred of Daniel Green late of Knocknacarra, Galway / Carna, Galway / Cahir, Tipperary. Peacefully at home in loving care; Beloved husband of Ríona and much loved father of Colm and Éimear. Sadly missed by his wife, son and daughter, the extended Connolly family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Kathleen Kelly

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly late of Loughmore, Tipperary. Predeceased by husband John Kelly formerly of No. 7 Bridge and Prescott Arizona. Lovingly remembered by her many friends and her Irish family. Memorial service to take place in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore at 11am on Sunday the 29th of September followed by interment of her ashes in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Trevor Anthony Keyes

The death has occurred of Trevor Anthony Keyes late of Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cork. Trevor passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. Pre-deceased by his mother Kathleen and nephew Dane, He will be sadly missed by his children Mitch, T.J., Patrick and Abigail, his father Denis, brothers Declan and Darren, sister Tonia, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm, with removal at 6.45pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Philip Maher

The death has occurred of Philip Maher late of Abbey Road, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Stradavoher, Thurles and Shanard Road, Santry, Dublin. In his 100th year. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen, Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by his first wife Norah. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Ena, daughter Anne, sons Gerard and Fergus, grandchildren Joanne, Daniel, Caithlin and Orlaith, great-grandchildren Jade, Kaden, Grace and Saffy, son in law Joe, daughters in law Catherine and Deirdre, brother in law Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives, Irish Shell and B.P. colleagues, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 24th September from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 25th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Mary Whelan

The death has occurred of Mary Whelan (née O'Brien) late of Baron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Maureen passed away peacefully on Saturday evening at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mother of Paschal, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, grandchildren Cian, Shay and Aisling, daughter-in-law Trish, brother Michéal, sister Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

