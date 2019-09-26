Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, September 26, 2019

The late Sean Touhy

The death has occurred of Sean Tuohy late of Mountheaton, Roscrea, Tipperary / Templemore, Tipperary and formerly of Strogue, Castleleiney. Pre-deceased by his wife Bernadette. Peacefully, at home, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his sons Ger and Kevin, daughters Liz, Shona and Aileen, sons-in-law Joe, Liam and Patrick, daughters-in-law AnnMaire and Sinead, grandchildren Oisín, Aoife, Séan, Caoimhe, Róisín, Gráinne, Amy, Molly, Lily, Rorí, LiamRhys, Colleen and Tiernan, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Friday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Offaly Palliative Care.

The late Tony Butler

The death has occurred of Tony Butler late of Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by his wife Frances, sons Brian and Anthony, daughters Alison and Janice, brothers John, Declan, Paul, Gerard, Martin and the late Joseph, sisters Frances, Mairead and Karen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his residence 110 Irishtown, Clonmel (Eircode E91K261) on Friday evening from 4pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Brain Tumour Ireland. House private on Saturday morning please.

