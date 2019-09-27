Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, September 27, 2019

The late Leslie Bowyer

The death has occurred of Leslie Bowyer late of Newport, Tipperary / Limerick and formerly of London. Leslie died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Audrey, son Stuart and his three grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A private Cremation has taken place.

The late Maura Houlihan

The death has occurred of Maura Houlihan (née Cusack) late of Sallygrove and late of Silver St., Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved mother Maur-Ann and brother Paddy Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Jacqueline and Yvonne, husband Matt, sister Ann (Ryan) & brother Martin Cusack, grandchildren Kelly, Conor and Katie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews & nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Silver St., Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

