Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, September 28, 2019

The late Mairead Manley

The death has occurred of Mairead Manley (née Tobin) late of Ciamaltha Road, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank. Deeply and deservedly regretted by her loving family John, Louis & Jenny and Mary & Ger. Grandsons Frank, Mark and Rory. Sister-in-law Bernie. Nephews and nieces of the O'Meara and Tobin families. Cousin Dick, relatives, neighbours and kind friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. "Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Nenagh Hospital".

The late Leslie Bowyer

The death has occurred of Leslie Bowyer late of Newport, Tipperary / Limerick and formerly of London. Leslie died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Audrey, son Stuart and his three grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A private Cremation has taken place.

The late Maura Houlihan

The death has occurred of Maura Houlihan (née Cusack) late of Sallygrove and late of Silver St., Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved mother Maur-Ann and brother Paddy Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Jacqueline and Yvonne, husband Matt, sister Ann (Ryan) & brother Martin Cusack, grandchildren Kelly, Conor and Katie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews & nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

