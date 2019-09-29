Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, September 29, 2019

The late Sarah Cahalan

The death has occurred of Sarah Cahalan late of Rodeen, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the excellent care of matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Predeceased by her father and mother, Michael and Julia Cahalan, and only sister, Jane Doorley. Deeply regretted by her nieces Mary Sile and Sadie and nephew James, wider family, relatives and friends. Reposing Sunday evening at Sullivan Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock. Funeral arriving on Monday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass at 11.45am for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Mary Costello

The death has occurred of Mary Costello late of Rosemary Street, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly, formerly of Busherstown, Moneygall. Peacefully, in the care of the matron and staff of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her brother Stephen, sister Margaret (Peg) Hurley, niece AnneMarie (Portlaoise), nephew John (London), grandnephew Stephen, great-grandniece Iris, relatives, Gough family (Loughrea), Marta Salamonowicz and family (London), neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Monday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 6.30pm, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.00am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Bernadette McKeogh

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) McKeogh (née Horan) late of Inchamore, Ballina, Tipperary / Portlaoise, Laois. Peacefully at the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick, sister Phil (McKeogh), brothers John and Michael, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins May and Elsie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe tomorrow (Sunday the 29th of September) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on the Monday (the 30th) at 11:30am in Our Lady and St. Lua’s Church Ballina. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to cancer research.

The late Sr. Eileen Ryan

The death has occurred of Sr. Eileen Ryan late of Sisters of Mercy, Athy, Kildare / Kilteely, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Le Cheile Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Sr Eileen, predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Ryan, her brothers Jerry and Larry, her sisters Sr Gertrude and Catherine. Deeply regretted by her sisters Sheila Roche, California and Sr Noelle, Bon Secours Sisters, Cork, nieces, nephews and grandnieces, her Mercy Community, extended family and friends. Reposing at St. Vincent’s Hospital Chapel, Athy from 3pm tomorrow (Sunday 29th Sept.) Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday (30th Sept) at 10.30am to St Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for Mass at 11o’c followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Le Cheile Unit.

