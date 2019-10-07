Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, October 7, 2019

The late Ger Walsh

The death has occurred of Ger Walsh late of St.Josephs Park, Nenagh, Tipperary and Kilruane. Predeceased by his beloved son Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, sons Ger, David and John. Daughter Therese. Mother-in-law Kitty, brothers Peadar & John. Sisters Kathleen, Peggy and Theresa. Son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces and all his extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'c with removal to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Mary (Molly) Grace

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) Grace (née Hanrahan) late of Ballyrichard, Drangan, Tipperary / Mullinahone, Tipperary. Suddenly at her residence, October 6th, 2019. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Sam. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters; Marie (Hannigan) and Helen, sons; Matthew, John and Michael, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Monday, October 7th, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, October 8th, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in The Assumption Cemetery, Drangan.

The late Ann Marie McCormack

The death has occurred of Ann Marie McCormack (née Hennebry) late of Ballylusky, Drangan, Tipperary and formerly Ballinagrana, Carrick on Suir), 5th October 2019. Peacefully in South Tipp General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons David, Neil and Johney, daughters-in-law Hazel and Audrey, grandchildren Shay, Oliver, Sonny and Esme, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Tuesday evening from 4.30 o'c to 7.30 o'c. arriving at Church of the Immaculate Conception Drangan, at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'c, followed by burial in the Assumption Graveyard Drangan.

The late Philip Raymond Swords

The death has occurred of Philip Raymond (Ramie) Swords late of St Michael's Ave, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his brothers Jim, Tommy and Christy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and extremely good friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am in St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Circle of Friends, Tipperary.

The late Maureen Tobin

The death has occurred of Maureen Tobin (née Martin) late of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Maureen, wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Joanne, sons Mark and Sean, brothers Patsy, Mossie and Tommy, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

