Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, October 8, 2019

The late Vera Daly

The death has occurred of Vera Daly (née O'Dwyer) late of Fairview, Dublin and formerly of Ballintaggart, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Fairview Community Unit. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, by her brother Joe, sisters; Sr. Clare and Ursula, and brother-in-law Dick, sisters-in-law Cissy, Collette, Mary and Una, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, Fairview tomorrow (Tuesday) from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Church of St. Vincent De Paul, Griffith Avenue for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery.

The late Maire Doyle

The death has occurred of Máire Doyle late of Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital and in the exceptional care of the clinical team. Dearly loved wife of Stephen McBride and cherished daughter of Seán & Mary and brother John. Sadly missed by all her family, sister-in-law Dolores, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Massey Bros., Funerals, 5 Newtown Park, Off Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, Wednesday from 7 o'c to 8 o'c. Funeral arriving Thursday to the Holy Family Church, Kill O' the Grange at 10.50 o'c for 11 o'c Requiem Mass with burial thereafter to Deansgrange Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice and or Irish Cancer Society. A donation box will be at the rear of the church. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Blackrock 01-2804454.

