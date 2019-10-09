Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, October 9, 2019

The late Patrick John Cummins

The death has occurred of Patrick John Cummins late of Glenpadden, Hollyford, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Tracy, son Patrick, brother, sister, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Wednesday evening (9th October) from 6 o’c until 7 o’c. Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday at 1 pm.

The late Kathleen McEnery

The death has occurred of Kathleen McEnery (née McCarthy) late of 2 Fethard Street, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness bravely borne. Kathleen, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jacqueline, son; Enda, sisters; Chrissie, Maureen, Brigid, brother; Patrick, grandson; Danny, nieces, nephews, daughter in law; Louise, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday October 10th at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. House Private Please.

The late Sarah McGrath

The death has occurred of Sarah McGrath (née Sloane) late of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, husband Jerry, son Jack, daughter Jane and extended family. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday morning from 11.30am to 1.30pm with Cremation to follow.

The late Marie Moran

The death has occurred of Marie Moran (née Sheehan) late of Mount Anglesby, Clogheen, Tipperary. Marie, deeply regretted by loving husband Toby, her sons Dallan and Barry, daughters Cara and Eavan, sisters Ann and Breda, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday for 12 noon Mass in St. Mary's Church, Clogheen. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.

The late Edmond O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Edmond (Teddy) O'Keeffe late of Davis Road, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Burgessland, Newcastle, Clonmel, unexpectedly at home. Deeply regretted by Kathleen and Bridget, beloved father of Christine, Róisín and Edmond. Predeceased by his daughters Kate and Patricia, also predeceased by his brothers Michael and Tom and his sisters Biddy and Mary. Sadly missed by his sisters Lily, Ann and Chrisie, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and many kind friends. Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm arriving at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle at 8pm. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Tullaghmelan Cemetery.

The late Eileen O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Sullivan (née Scanlon) late of O'Mahony Avenue, Bandon, Cork / Knocknagoshel, Kerry / Upperchurch, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the nursing and medical staff of the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. Eileen (nee Scanlon), beloved wife of the late Jerry and loving mother of Anne, Mary, Conor, Evelyn, Kevin, Yvonne and Una. She will be greatly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Bandon on Wednesday from 5pm followed by Prayers at 7pm. Reception Prayers on Thursday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Bandon followed by Requiem Mass at 12 noon, funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul. House strictly private.

