Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, October 10, 2019

The late Christina Keogh

The death has occurred of Christina (Chrissie) Keogh late of Rathdermot, Bansha, Tipperary. Following a short illness, which she accepted with her usual spiritual approach to life. She is deeply regretted by her lifelong friend Marjie Eldridge, Margie’s daughter Sue, son Mike and daughter-in-law Sue, grandchildren Tony and Ciara, Chrissie’s niece, Jo Ann Carroll (Keogh) her husband Mike, their children Amy, Michael, David and Anna, her cousins Paddy, Michael and Eileen Lonergan and their families, relatives and many beloved friends and neighbours. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, tomorrow, Friday evening, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Chute

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Chute late of Knockroe, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of his niece AnnMarie. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Mary and his sister Nellie. Deeply regretted by his brother Jim (Collins Park, Thurles), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 10th Oct., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 11th Oct., at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Sr. Joan Fennelly

The death has occurred of Sr. Joan Fennelly late of Rush, Dublin / Tipperary. Peacefully Sr. Joan (FMM), sister of the late John; deeply regretted by her religious community, brothers Fintan and Donald, sisters Aileen, Mina, Anne and Ursla, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at St. Joseph's Convent, Old Rd, Rush (K56 HD25) on Thursday evening from 4pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in St. Maur's Church, Rush followed by burial in Whitestown Cemetery.

The late John Desmond McKeown

The death has occurred of John Desmond (Des) McKeown late of 'The Oaks', Cordangan, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, deeply regretted by his loving family, sons John & James (Eamon), daughter Maureen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town Thursday (Oct. 10th) from 5.30pm, removal at 7.00pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Funeral Mass Friday at 10.30am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town

The late Sean O'Grady

The death has occurred of Sean O'Grady late of Coosane, Birdhill, Tipperary / Limerick. Late Ambulance Driver, Limerick Regional Hospital. Sean died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Lil (née Moylan) dearest father of Siobhán & Noreen and devoted granddad to Amy, Niamh, Aisling, Tara, Brian & Eoin. Sadly missed by his loving brother Jimmy, sister Nancy (O’Brien), sons-in-law Eddie & Willie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday (Oct. 10th) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Birdhill. Requiem Mass on Friday (Oct. 11th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Birdhill Cemetery. Further details from Griffin's Funerals Limerick.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.