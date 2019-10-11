Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, October 11, 2019

Late Philip Callanan, Bunclody and late of Kilsheelan

The death has occurred of Philip Callanan, Bunclody, Co. Wexford and late of Lisbalting, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary. (Retired Garda Sergeant). Peacefully in the loving arms of his wife Ann and family after a short illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Ann, wonderful and much loved father to Vincent, Sharon, Gráinne, Michelle, Lisa, Sinéad and David. Doting grandfather to Stephen, Anna, Michael, Kevin, Ronan, Shane, Rick, Dennis, Rene, Darren, David, Joshua, Grace, Ryan, Rory and Aaron. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, children, grandchildren, sister Bridget, brothers Christy and Thomas, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in his home this Friday, October 11 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday, October 12 to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Bunclody, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilsheelan Cemetery, Co. Tipperary arriving at 2.30pm (approx). House strictly private on Saturday morning.

May Philip rest in peace



Late Nancy Eviston, Loughmore

The death has occurred of Nancy Eviston (née Molony), Clonomocogue, Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, October 10, 2019. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and carers. Pre-deceased by her husband Willie and her infant grandson Patrick.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Bernadette, Josephine, Mary, sons Dermot, Conor, Liam, sister Peg (Boyle), sons-in-law Tom, Maurice, Pat, daughters-in-law Kate, Peggy, Triona, 25 beloved grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Eileen, Pearl, Eileen, nieces, nephews, neighbours, carers, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode, E41 HN32) this Saturday 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore, for requiem Mass at a time to be decided. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please.

Rest in peace.

Late Christina (Chrissie) Keogh, Bansha

The death has occurred of Christina (Chrissie) Keogh, Rathdermot, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, October 9, 2019, Christina (Chrissie), following a short illness, which she accepted with her usual spiritual approach to life. She is deeply regretted by her lifelong friend Marjie Eldridge, Margie’s daughter Sue, son Mike and daughter-in-law Sue, grandchildren Tony and Ciara, Chrissie’s niece, Jo Ann Carroll (Keogh) her husband Mike, their children Amy, Michael, David and Anna, her cousins Paddy, Michael and Eileen Lonergan and their families, relatives and many beloved friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, tomorrow, Friday evening, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rest in peace.

Late Josephine O'Brien (née Ryan) Sligy & Thurles

The death has occurred of Josephine O'Brien (née Ryan), Ballyogan, Culleens, Sligo / Thurles. Peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ballina. Josephine, beloved wife of Thady & loving mother of John (Parke), Pete, Thady & Angela Kearins. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Carmel, son-in-law David, grandchildren Adam, Ronan, Lucy, Anastasia & Bethany, extended family, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Mc Gowan’s Funeral Home, Ballina on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.15pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Kilglass arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Kilglass. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ballina.

Rest in peace

Late Josephine (Jo) Ryan (N) (née Murphy), Nenagh

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) Ryan (N), (nee Murphy), Shallee, Capparoe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. October 10, 2019 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Séan, sons Raphael and Marcus daughter Marguerite, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Corinna, son-in-law Timmy, grandchildren Conor, James, Aidan, Daryl and Sam, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, carers, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday October, 11, from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinahinch. Requiem Mass on Saturday, October 12 at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterman’s Lodge Ballina.

Rest in peace



Late Mary Shiels (née White), Bansha

The death has occurred of Mary Shiels (née White), Barrack Street, Bansha, Tipperary

Mary Shiels (née White), Barrack Street, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, October 9, Mary, in the tender care of Deerpark Nursing Home – predeceased by her husband Sean - deeply regretted by her loving family David, Maureen, Trisha, Michael, John & Brian, brother John, sisters Nana & Twinny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grand-children, great grand-children, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (E34 K858) Saturday, October 12 from 4.00 to 7.30pm. Arriving to Church of the Annunciation, Bansha for Funeral Mass Sunday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only please- if desired donations in lieu to MS Society of Ireland

May she rest in peace

Late Gerry Sinnott, Rathfarnham / Nenagh

The death has occurred of Gerry Sinnott, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Gerry Sinnott, formerly of the Olympia Theatre, Dublin, took his final bow on October 10, 2019. Late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, he passed peacefully and bravely, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray, Co Wicklow. Beloved Father to Tara, Fiona and Shane, Gerry will be forever loved and sadly missed by all his loving family including his siblings Eileen, Dolores, Therese and Tommy. Loyal, kind and generous, Gerry was a friend to many and will be missed by all of the lives he touched.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village, this Friday afternoon from 3.30pm with removal to The Church of The Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving for 5pm. Funeral mass will take place in Rathfarnham, Saturday morning at 11am with burial thereafter to Crosstown Cemetery, Wexford. Donations appreciated for the activities department at Cairnhill Nursing Home, which will be happily used to entertain the residents in Gerry's name. Donations can be made via the family or donation box located in the church. All further enquiries to Massey Bros. Templeogue, 01-4907601.

Late Joe Tuohy, Roscrea

The death has occurred of Joe Tuohy, Mountheaton, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Sam, Joey and Paddy, daughters Angela, Sharon and Nuala, brother John, sisters Bernadette, Nuala and Ann, sons-in-law Jack, Allen and Damien, daughters-in-law Paula, Áine and Laura, grandchildren Danielle, Rachel, Ben, Lauren, Ciara, Arron, Patrick, Kelly, Kate, Lucy and Sarah, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 4.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Private removal on Saturday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Rest in peace



