Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, October 12, 2019

The late Edward Gaynor

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Gaynor late of Castlelawn, Tulla Road, Ennis, Clare / Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully on October 11th 2019 at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Kaye (nee O’Sullivan) and brother of the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Brenda, Ursula & Maelisa, sons-in-law Morgan Vance, Gerard McCullough & John Malone, grandchildren Mark, Sarah, Jennifer, Lauren, Eoin, Eamonn & Aoibhean, great-grandchildren James, Kieran, Emily & Annabelle, sisters Mary, Julie, Maelisa & Imelda, brothers Des & Len, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing Saturday (Oct. 12th) at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St., Ennis from 5.30pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Joseph’s Church, Ennis. Requiem Mass Sunday (Oct. 13th) at 1.30pm with Funeral afterwards to Drumcliffe Cemetery.

The late Nancy Eviston, Loughmore

The death has occurred of Nancy Eviston (née Molony), Clonomocogue, Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, October 10, 2019. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and carers. Pre-deceased by her husband Willie and her infant grandson Patrick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Bernadette, Josephine, Mary, sons Dermot, Conor, Liam, sister Peg (Boyle), sons-in-law Tom, Maurice, Pat, daughters-in-law Kate, Peggy, Triona, 25 beloved grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Eileen, Pearl, Eileen, nieces, nephews, neighbours, carers, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence (Eircode, E41 HN32) this Saturday 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore, for requiem Mass at a time to be decided. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please.

The late Mary Shiels (née White), Bansha

The death has occurred of Mary Shiels (née White), Barrack Street, Bansha, Tipperary. Mary Shiels (née White), Barrack Street, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, October 9, Mary, in the tender care of Deerpark Nursing Home – predeceased by her husband Sean - deeply regretted by her loving family David, Maureen, Trisha, Michael, John & Brian, brother John, sisters Nana & Twinny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grand-children, great grand-children, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence (E34 K858) Saturday, October 12 from 4.00 to 7.30pm. Arriving to Church of the Annunciation, Bansha for Funeral Mass Sunday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only please- if desired donations in lieu to MS Society of Ireland

