Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, October 13, 2019

The late Michael Aylward

The death has occurred of Michael Aylward late of Barryscourt, Carrigtwohill, Cork / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Peacefully at the Cork University Hospital. Michael (Musician & Ex V.C.D.), beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Higgins). Cherished Dad of Anthony, Declan, Theresa (Cronin), Angela & Oliver. Adored grandad of Evan, Olivia, Amy, Rebecca, Lisa, Keelan James, Caoimhe and the late Keelan David Aylward, brother of Pat, Mary Casey and the late Jim & Ellen. Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by his family, grandchildren, sons in law Kieran & Billy, daughters in law Mary, Yvonne & Sharon, brother, sister, brother in law Eamonn Higgins, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at O'Farrell's Funeral Home, Riverside Way, Midleton on Sunday (13th) from 6pm with Rosary & Prayers at 8pm. Reposing at the family home in Barryscourt on Monday (14th) from 5pm to 8pm. Reception in to The Sacred Heart Church, Glounthaune on Tuesday (15th) for 12 noon funeral Mass followed by burial in Caherlag Cemetery.

The late Maureen Corbett

The death has occurred of Maureen Corbett (née Ryan, Philips) late of Lanard, Monadreen, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Templederry, Nenagh. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her daughter in law Margaret, son in law Ger, step-son Declan, sister Una and first husband Michael (Ryan, Lar). Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Danny, daughters Claire (Ryan) and Una (Clohessy), step-son Ger and his partner Catherine, grandchildren, son in law Michael, daughter in law Mary, brothers Denis and Nicholas, sisters Nan, Sr Kay, Helena and Elise, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, former Hospital of the Assumption colleagues, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday 14th Oct' from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Tuesday 15th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Rita Maher

The death has occurred of Rita Maher (née Burke) late of Glenbane, Lattin, Tipperary. Rita in the loving care of the Matron & Staff of Deerpark Nursing Home, Shronell, Lattin. Predeceased by her loving husband Matt, brothers David, Toby, Danny, James & Pat, sister Joan Quish. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons P.J., Willie & Noel, daughter Christine Kelly (Dublin), brother Fr. Timmy, Bermingham, son-in-law Oliver, sister-in-law Aileen, grandchildren Conor Maher, Sabrina & Darika Kelly, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Lattin Church at 7.50pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Shronell Cemetery.

The late Dominic McCoy

The death has occurred of Dominic (Dom) McCoy late of 77 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his family at Nenagh General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Chrissie, daughter Deirdre, sons John and Dominic, brother Cam, sister Marie, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Maeve and Sheila, grandchildren Rachel, Shannen, Dylan, Bronwyn, Ella, Cormac and Aoife, great-grandchildren Amelia and Oisín, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 6.00 with prayers at 8.00. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

The late Patrick Russell

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Russell late of Brookville Avenue and Main Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Hospital, Limerick. Patrick (Paddy), son of the late Paddy and Mai, brother of the late Tony. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Yossie, sister Mary, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Bernadine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

