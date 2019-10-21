Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, October 21, 2019

Late Keri Brett, Fethard

The death has occurred of Keri Brett, Garrinch, Fethard, Co Tipperary, October 20, 2019; she will be sadly missed by her loving mum Clodagh, step dad Mark, her father Brendan, her beautiful sisters Lucy and Kym, grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Monday, October 21st, from 4oc to 8oc. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11 oc followed by private cremation service. House private on Tuesday please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Scoil Aonghusa. Please wear bright colours as this is a celebration of Keri's life. No black.

May she rest in peace



Late Sr. Bridget Cleary, Convent of Mercy, Templemore

The death has occurred of Sr. Bridget Cleary, Convent of Mercy, Templemore, / Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Sr. Bridget died peacefully in the loving care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick.

She is a native of Ballycapple, Cloughjordan. Deeply regretted by her Mercy community, Sisters of Mercy South Central Province, her sisters Sr. Peggy and Kitty Gibson, sister-in-law Ena, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Mercy Convent, Templemore on Monday, October 21, from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass at the Parish Church, Templemore on Tuesday 22nd October at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

May she rest in peace



Late Josie Hourigan (née Sullivan), Banagher / Lorrha

The death has occurred of Josie Hourigan (née Sullivan), Curraghvarna, Banagher, Offaly / Lorrha, Tipperary. Formerly of Redwood Lorrha and Leeds England. Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Francie and daughter’s Mary and Nora. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter’s Jo Hourigan, Bridget (Glynn) and Ann (Garvey), son-in-law Jimmy, her sister Pat Quinn, brother’s Oliver and Billy, her fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren, her many nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am at St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

Rest in Peace



Late John O'Gorman, Cahir / Thurles

The death has occurred of John O'Gorman, Mountain Rd. Upper, Cahir / Thurles, Co Tipperary.

John O'Gorman (late of Ballycurrane, Thurles) passed away, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Irene (Catherine), sisters Catherine (Ryan), Joan (O'Connell), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

May he rest in peace.