Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Late Sean Hammond, Nenagh / Portroe

The death has occurred of Sean Hammond, Bruach Tailte, Nenagh, late of Curragh Portroe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Laura and cherished children Jake and Esmae, his heartbroken parents Caroline and Gary, brother Martin and nephew Don-Patrick, father-in-law Ray, mother-in-law Lily, Martin's partner Lisa, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Portroe at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only, House private please.

May Sean rest in peace



Late Anne O'Neill (née Shanahan), Cappawhite / Dundrum

The death has occurred of Anne O’Neill (nee Shanahan), Knockane, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballintemple, Dundrum) October 21, 2019, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff in University Hospital, Limerick, Anne. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael (Monty), son Gerard, daughters Anne-Marie and Catriona, sister Nora (Doon), brothers Billy (Ballintemple), Frank (Nenagh) and PJ (Dublin), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Tuesday evening from 5.30 o’clock with removal at 7.30 o’clock to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

Rest in peace

Late Maurice O'Toole, Moneygall

The death has occurred of Maurice O'Toole, Moneygall, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly / Rathdowney, Laois / Moneygall, Tipperary. In his 95th year. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Lily, children Michael, Kieran, Anne (Maher), Maurice, Elizabeth (Liz, Kinane) and Brendan, brothers Joe and Paddy, sisters Bridget and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Moneygall, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

Rest in Peace