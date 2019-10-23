Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Late Margaret Burke, Emly

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg), Solihull, England & formerly of The Bridge, Monemore, Emly, Co. Tipperary. Margaret (Peg) in her 97th Year. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy, Toby (Emly), Ailbe (Ballylanders), Tommy (Emly), sister Mary (Emly). Sadly missed by her sisters Nellie O'Meara (Knockarron), Lily Peters (Rosbog, Aherlow), Breda Finnan (Galbally), brother Michael (Mockie) (Emly), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, Patsy Dawson, cousins, relatives & friends & all kind neighbours & friends in Solihull.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Ailbe's Church, Emly at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rest in Peace.

Late Patrick Corbett, Cahir

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Corbett (Corbett Concrete) late of Gortbrack, Kilsheelan, passed away suddenly on Monday evening. Father of the late Joanne (Dennehy), he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons Michael, Brian, Patrick and Frank, daughter Claire, brothers John and Michael, daughters-in-law Regina, Claire and Rong, sons-in-law Ralph and Paul, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

Late Margaret O'Brien, Bansha

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Brien (née Leonard), College, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. October 21, 2019 – Margaret – peacefully in the tender care of Cluain Arann, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Denis & brother Mikie, sadly missed by her loving children Miriam, Liam, Richard & Oliver, son-in-law Karl, daughters-in-law Ann & Cali, grandchildren Zoe, Gavin, Cian, Odhran, Lia, Tiernan, Laura, Denis & Conor, sisters Kitty (Butler), Nellie (Fraher) & Mary (Barrett), sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Wednesday (October 23) from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Arriving to The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha Thursday for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

May she rest in peace