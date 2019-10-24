Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, October 24, 2019

Late Eileen Cotter (née Burke), Cahir

The death has occurred of Eileen Cotter (née Burke), Upper Cahir Abbey, Cahir, Tipperary. Eileen passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Ned, son Eddie, daughter Mary, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Ashling, grandchildren Sarah, Amy, John, Hayden and Jake, brothers Jim, Dick, Stevie, Bernie, sisters Chrissie and Bridgie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains will arive to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday morning at 10am with Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace.

Late Michael Joseph (Joe) Murray, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph (Joe) Murray, Caherbawn, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, October 22, 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital in the presence of his loving wife Mary Kate. Sadly missed by his devoted wife, niece, grand-niece, grand-nephew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Thursday with removal at 7.30pm to St Laurence’s Church, Four-mile-water. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

Late Cathy Roake (née Devine), Tipperary Town

The death has occurred of Cathy Roake (née Devine), Link Road, Tipperary Town, October 23 2019, Cathy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons John and Michael, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 10.30am and Funeral afterwards to Lattin New Cemetery.

House private please.

Rest in Peace