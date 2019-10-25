Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, October 25, 2019

Late Tom Giblin, Glasnevin / Cashel

The death has occurred of Tom Giblin, October 24, 2019 (late of Glasnevin, Dublin & formerly of Cashel, Co Tipperary) Peacefully surrounded by his family after a long illness. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Dolores. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Angela, Paula, and Denise, sons-in-law Pat, Gerry, and Dennis, his eight grandchildren, sister Carmel, brother Oliver, extended family and friends.

Reposing in his residence on Monday 28th October from 2pm-5pm. Removal to St Columba's Church, Iona Road on Monday evening at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 29th October at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Rest in peace.

Late Monica Hickey Fitzgerald, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Monica Hickey Fitzgerald, Cascade Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Monica passed away peacefully on Thursday morning at St Brigid’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her sister Bernadine Kennedy, she will be sadly missed by Seamus, her son Stephen, grandchildren Lennon and Tommy, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 WC57) on Friday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 12.15pm to The Island Crematorium, Cork for private cremation at 2.00pm. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Saturday morning please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Late Jim Ryan, Fennor / London

The death has occurred of Jim Ryan, Covent Garden, London and formerly Fennor, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Jim died peacefully on October 15, 2019. Predeceased by his brother and sisters Thomas, Maura, Breda, Nuala and Mick. Loving husband to Anne, adored father to Sean, Raymond and Tara and precious Grandpa to Willow, Rocco, Violet and Annamaria. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his sisters Aine, Peggy, Eileen and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Jim's Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday October 30th at 12.30 in the Church of St. Anselm and St. Cecilia on Kingsway, Holborn followed by private cremation. Memorial Mass for Jim will be celebrated in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe at a later date.

Rest in peace.