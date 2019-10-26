Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, October 26, 2019

Late Patrick Dunne, Cashel / Killenaule

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Dunne, Old Road, Cashel and formerly of Crosscannon, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary, October 25, 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his family. Patrick (Pat), beloved brother of the late Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his wife Helen, daughters Carol and Gráinne, son P.J., son-in-law Michael and Grainne’s partner Ben, daughter-in-law Eliz, grandchildren Alissa, Alex, Sophie, Eoghan, Donagh, Robert and Caoimhán, brothers Tom and Seamus, sister Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am followed by burial in St. John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

May he rest in peace

Late Margaret & Martin Long, Kilkenny / Clonmel / London

The death has occurred of Margaret & Martin Long, Fulham, London and late of Curraghmore, Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny, March 27, 2019. Martin and his loving wife Margaret (née Shortall) late Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, December 26, 2016. Deeply regretted by their sons Martin & Jason, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass will take place at 4pm tomorrow, Saturday, October 26, 2019, in St. David’s Church, Listerlin (Mullinarrigle), followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

May they rest in peace

Late Nellie Phelan, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Nellie Phelan (nee Farrell), Dillon Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Nellie passed away peacefully on Thursday evening at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. In her 90th year, Nellie was recently pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy. Devoted mother of Anthony, Chris, Mary (Prenderville), Margaret-Ann (Dennehy), Seamus, Greg, Bridgena, Freddie and Austin, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Christy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 8.00pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Powerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis