Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, October 27, 2019

Late Nora Hannigan Dublin / Donohill

The death has occurred of Nora (Nod) Hannigan (née Breen), Kilmacud, Dublin / Donohill, Tipperary. Nora was a past teacher in St. Benildus' School. Peacefully in her 103rd year in the presence of loving family in the exceptional care of Cedar House Nursing Home. Loving wife of the late Patrick J. (Paddy). Sadly missed by her daughters Ann and Padraigín, son Jimmy, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, niece, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Monday afternoon from 4 pm to 5 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Kilmacud for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by interment Shanganagh Cemetery.

"Life passes so quickly....enjoy it. Be nice to everybody, that's what makes one happy" - Nora Hannigan

May she rest in peace.

Late Bernie Kirby, Killenaule

The death has occurred of Bernie Kirby (née Skehan), Rathmoley, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. October 25, 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Denis, daughter Amy, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence E41 RC79 this Sunday from 3 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Arriving at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass on Monday morning for viewing at 10 o'clock with Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c. followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinson's Association Ireland.

May she rest in Peace

Late Sr Clare McNamara, Carrick-on-Suir / Nenagh / Clogheen

The death has occurred of Sr Clare McNamara, Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary (formerly of Beechwood Park, Nenagh and Mercy Convent, Clogheen). Sr Clare died peacefully, in the convent, in the care of the sisters and staff. Sadly missed by her sisters June and Frances, her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, her Mercy Sisters and extended family and friends. Sr. Clare was predeceased by her brothers, Morgan and George.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday, October 28, from 4pm. Evening Prayer at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 29, at 11.30am in the Convent Chapel, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir.

May she rest in peace.



Late Bridie O'Connor, Annacarty / Ennis

The death has occurred of Bridie O’Connor Bridie (nee Fleming) (formerly of Mohera Annacarty, Nodstown Boherlahan and Sue Ryder, Holycross, October 25, 2019 in her 102nd year, peacefully at her niece’s residence, Tiermaclane, Ennis, Co. Clare. Predeceased by her husband Pake. Deeply regretted by her nephew Paddy, nieces Brigid and Mary, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Sunday evening from 6 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Boherlahan Cemetery.

Rest in Peace

Late Robert James Phippen

The death has occurred of Robert James Phippen. In the loving care of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, on October 26, 2019. Deeply regretted by his son Robert, daughter Sheila, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and many friends.

Funeral talk at 1pm on Monday October 28th at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare, Eircode V14PV30.

Late Larry Ryan, Newport

The death has occurred of Larry Ryan, Rearcross, Newport, Co. Tipperary, October 26, 2019, (peacefully) at Athlunkard Nursing Home, Corbally, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his sisters Nancy and Josephine, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday morning at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 10 o’clock with removal at 12 o’clock to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross for Requiem Mass at 12.30 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.

Late Mary Tuohy, Tipperary Town

The death has occurred of Mary Tuohy (nee Kelly) St. Michael’s Ave., Tipperary Town, October 26, 2019, Mary, wife of the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Bridie, sons Michael, Paddy, Tom and Martin, sisters, brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, tomorrow evening, Sunday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am, and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers’ Association.

May she rest in peace.

Late Margaret Walsh, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Walsh, Derrinlaur, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Madge passed away on Friday in the tender care of the staff of St Bernadette’s, Cashel, surrounded by her loving family. She was pre-deceased by her husband Larry. Devoted mother of Thomas, Breda (White), John, Catherine (O'Meara), Laurence, Patrick, Martin and Noel. She will be sadly missed by her family, sisters Kitty (McGrath) and Bridie (Olivaria), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law Johnny (Walsh) & Frank (Olivaria), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Killaloan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Bernadette’s, Cashel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis