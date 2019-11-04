Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, November 4, 2019

The late Liam Dunne

The death has occurred of Liam Dunne late of Cloughkeating, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully in his seventh fifth year at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary Dunne (nee Ryan), sisters Pyhllis and Annette. Surrounded by his loving family Annmarie Harty, Brian, Shane, David and Emma, brother Seamus and sister Marie Lynch. Son in law Mark, daughters-in-law Catriona and Erin. Sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Liam, Aoibheann, Ben, James, Niamh, Molly, Ryan, Abbie and Chloe, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and close friends. Reposing this Monday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street, Borrisokane from 4p.m to 7p.m. Funeral arriving on Tuesday morning to St. Michael & St. John's Church, Cloughjordan at 10:45a.m for Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Debra Ireland. House private on Tuesday morning please.

The late Mary Linnane

The death has occurred of Mary Linnane (née Bailey) late of Barron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Mary, wife of the late Colm. Sadly missed by her loving family, Tommy, Patrick, Colm, Gerard, Mary, Kieran, Anne and Aiden, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 4 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to SS Peter and Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 o'clock. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late John O'Hanlon

The death has occurred of John O'Hanlon late of Tullaheady, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital, on 2/11/19. Predeceased by his beloved son Kieran and brother Willie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Susan-Vera and son Martin, grandchildren Saoirse, Sean and Roisin, daughter in law Mary, brother Peter, sister Noreen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 6 o'c with removal at 8 o'c to arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 8.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

