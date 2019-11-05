Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, November 5, 2019

The late Josie Treacy

The death has occurred of Josie Treacy (née Kelly) late of Lissava Cottage, Old Cork Rd. Cahir, Cahir, Tipperary / Mallow, Cork. Passed away unexpectedly at her home. Mother of the late Colm, she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, sons Jonathan and James, Jonathan’s fiancée Clare, grandchildren Charlotte and Jason, brothers Seán and Denny, sister Sheila, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Reposing at her home Lissava Cottage, Cork Rd. Cahir (E21 RF96) on Wednesday evening from 5pm. Arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, on Thursday afternoon for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The late Sheila Byrne

The death has occurred of Sheila Byrne (née Cooney) late of Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. November 4th 2019, peacefully in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Seamus; loving mam to Edel, Patricia, Ann and Mary. Very sadly missed her loving family, daughters, sons-in law Nigel and Pat, sisters Phyllis, Eileen, Margaret and Kay, grandchildren Kevin, Conor, Luke, Leah, Jack, Ailise, Abby, Kelly, Liam, Lucy and Amy, Kevin’s partner Natasha, great grandson Ollie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Stafford’s Funeral Home, corner of Drumfinn Road and Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot on Wednesday November 6th from 5 o ‘c to 7 o’c. Removal on Thursday November 7th to the Church of St. Philomena, Palmerstown arriving for 10 o’c Funeral Mass followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

The late Seamus Gavigan

The death has occurred of Seamus (James) Gavigan late of Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Co Roscommon. Seamus passed away peacefully under the tender care of the staff of Melview Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Maura and baby angel Maria. Loving father of Niamh, Declan and Barry. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, sister Rita, brothers Noel and Joe, adored grand-daughters, son-in-law Donal, daughters-in-law Fionnuala and Stephanie, his extended family and many friends. Reposing at his son’s residence, “Glendower”, 12 Glenaleamy, Silversprings, Clonmel (Eircode E91 XD59) on Tuesday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late John O'Brien

The death has occurred of John O'Brien late of Gleann Rí, Holycross, Tipperary and formerly Brittas Road, Thurles. Peacefully in Nenagh Hospital, after a long illness borne with fortitude. Predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his daughters Sharon and Louise, grandchildren Ally and Aidan, brother Danny (London), sisters Margaret (Thurles), Eileen (London), Joan (London) and Majella (Spain), son-in-law Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 7th Nov' from 4.30pm to 6pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 8th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Laima Steponaite

The death has occurred of Laima Steponaite late of Wisconsin, Chicago, USA and late of An Duiche, Scallagheen, Tipperary Town and Lithuania, November 3rd, 2019, Laima. Sadly missed by her family and many friends. Remembrance Mass will take place in the Convent Chapel, Rosanna Road, Tipperary on Friday evening November 8th 2019 at 7pm.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.