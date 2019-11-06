Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The late Peter Butler

The death has occurred of Peter Butler late of Cahir Road, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of The Islands, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny. November 4th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of St. Benedict’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Peter, beloved husband of the late Mary and brother of the late Sean, Mick, Nancy and Mary. Deeply regretted by Susanne and Barry, his sister Alice Burke (Baltinglass), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Finian Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Finian (Jim) Fitzgerald late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Templetuohy, Co. Tipperary. November 4, 2019. Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Elm Park surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Wati and father of Siobhan, Rebecca, Michael and Annabel; sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, sisters Nessa and Deirdre, brothers-in-law Jack and Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Vincent's Hospital Mortuary Chapel tomorrow (Wednesday) between 2.30pm and 3.30pm. Removal Thursday morning to Mount Jerome Crematorium Victorian Chapel arriving for 10.00am Funeral Service.

The late Austin Kearney

The death has occurred of Austin Kearney late of Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Beloved husband of Mai. Predeceased by baby Noel. Father of Anne, Jean, Dolores, Gerry, Donal, Austin and Frank, grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly missed by his loving family, extended family and many friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Nenagh Hospital. House private please.

The late Brian Leathbridge

The death has occurred of Brian Leathbridge late of Garravoone, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Funeral Mass in St Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg on Thursday at 12 noon followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Home Care Team. House private please.

