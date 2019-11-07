Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, November 7, 2019

The late Bridget Dalton

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Dalton (née Tobin) late of Cloughaleigh, Golden, Tipperary and formerly of Carrigataha, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. November 6th 2019, peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork. Bridget (Breda), beloved sister of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eddie, daughter Anne, son Eamon, daughter-in-law Grainne, grandchildren Áine, Grace, Oriel and Mai, sister Jenny Whelan, brothers Willie and Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Nancy Egan

The death has occurred of Nancy Egan (née Ryan) late of Shallee Lower, Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Cloneybrien, Portroe, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, predeceased by her beloved husband and soul mate Billy (William) Egan, her brothers Johnny, Ned, Christy and Connie and her sisters Lizzie and Biddy. Sadly missed by her loving family brother Jimmy, sisters Teresa and Philomena, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, her devoted nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Thursday 7th at Ryan's Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 7.15pm followed by removal to Boher Church arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery.

The late John Jopling

The death has occurred of John Jopling late of 1 Ard na gcapaill, Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Kerry. Former barrister and climate change activist, founder member of Cloughjordan Ecovillage, 6th of November 2019, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving children Daisy, Orlando and Juliet, partner Miriam (Kelly), sister Louise, former wife Zelie, sons-in-law Joe and Arvid, daughter-in-law Ruth, grandchildren Ben, Hugo & Milla, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his home in Cloughjordan this Wednesday evening from 6pm. Burial will take place tomorrow, Thursday, 7th of November, at 12.30pm at Ballynakilly Cemetery, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry. A celebration of John’s life will take on the 30th November at 3pm in the Ecovillage in Cloughjordan.

The late Gerard Keogh

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Keogh late of Rossmore, Tipperary / Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughters Orlaith and Keelin, grandchildren, sister, brothers, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Friday evening from 6 o’c until 7.30 o’c. Arriving in the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore, Saturday (9th Nov) for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Julie Lynch

The death has occurred of Julie Lynch (née Barry) late of Ballymorris, Cratloe, Clare / Newport, Tipperary and late of Derrygareen, Newport. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply missed by her loving family, husband Domnic, sons James and Seán, brothers John, Alfred, Richard, Kevin and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Sixmilebridge this Thursday evening (7th November) from 6pm followed by removal at 7:30pm St. John's Church, Cratloe. Funeral Mass Friday (8th November) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Craughran Cemetery, Cratloe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Br. Oliver Tyrrell osco

The death has occurred of Br. Oliver Tyrrell ocso late of Mount St Joseph Abbey, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his Cistercian Community, his sister Sr. Ann (R.S.C, Dublin), relatives and friends. Reposing in Mount St Joseph Abbey Church on Thursday afternoon from 3.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2.00pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in the Monastic Cemetery.

