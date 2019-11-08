Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, November 8, 2019

The late Thomas Collins

The death has occurred of Thomas (Thos) Collins late of Shanrahan, Clogheen, Tipperary and fomerly of Ballyvisteale, Glanmire, Co. Cork. Thomas (Thos) in the loving care of his sister Margaret (The Creamery, Clogheen) deeply regretted by his daughters Catherine and Liz, sons-in-law Chris and Mark, brother, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork.

The late Teresa Corbett

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tessie) Corbett (née Doherty) late of Brensha, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. At home sorounded by her family, wife of the late Jerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Noreen (O'Gorman), sons George and Eamonn,sister Noeline(Heffernan), grandchildren Brian, Kevin, Elaine, Ciara, Emer and Niamh, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Ita, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours, many friends and careers. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening from 6pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Eamon Dillon

The death has occurred of Eamon Dillon late of Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the care of the Matron and staff of The Laurels, Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by his father Eddie, mother Sadie and brothers John, Paddy and Luc. Deeply regretted by his sisters Josie and Mary, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Sean, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Saturday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 7.00pm, arriving to St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Camblin Cemetery.

The late Eileen Mellon

The death has occurred of Eileen Mellon (née Tierney) late of Drumcondra, Dublin and late of Ballyscanlon, Coolbawn, Co. Tipperary, on the 7th November 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Eileen, beloved wife of John and loving mother of Susan, Dessie and Deirdre. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, son-in-law, extended family and friends. Removal on Saturday morning from her residence to St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Funeral to Glasnevin Crematorium.

The late Josie Tracey

The death has occurred of Josie Tracey (née Kelly) late of Lisava Cottage, Old Cork Road, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly of Carrigcleena, Bweeng, Mallow. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Cahir followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The late Pat Wade

The death has occurred of Pat Wade late of Kilburn, London and formerly 23 Kennedy Park, Thurles, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Kitty, brother John, niece Rachel. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Benny and Noel, sisters Anne (Stapleton), Mary (Cooke) and Catriona (Keane), nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

