Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, November 9, 2019

The late Mary Bourke

The death has occurred of Mary Bourke (née Kennedy) late of 4 Ballycarrido Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Patsy, Elizabeth and Mary Theresa and their families, son-in-law David, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Sadie, brother Mick and sister Elizabeth, her wonderful friend and carer Jonathan, her great friends Ann White and Lizzy Creamer, nieces and nephews, her best friend Rex (her little man), wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, on Saturday 9th November, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, on Sunday 10th, for funeral Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in the church grounds.

The late Catherine O'Brien

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen, Kay) O'Brien late of Whitechapel, Clonsilla, Dublin / Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of Newpark Care Centre. Kay will be sadly missed by her relatives and many friends. Reposing today (Friday 8th November) in Newpark Care Centre, The Ward/St Margaret's from 6pm - 8pm. Removal on Saturday to Dardistown Crematorium arriving for 10am Funeral Service. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barnados, Lower Buckingham Street, Dublin 1.

The late Eileen Ryan

The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan (née O'Brien) late of Islandbridge, Dublin / Cashel, Tipperary. Surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of James Connolly Memorial Hospital, beloved wife of the late Stephen (late of Sarah Place, Island Bridge, Dublin 8 and formerly of Meldrum, Monadreela, Cashel, Co. Tipperary); very sadly missed by her loving daughters Catherine and Mary, son-in-law Maurice, very special grandchildren Mark and Séan, sisters Mary, Breda and Kitty, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, 109 Emmet Road this (Sunday) from 3 o'c. to 5 o'c. Funeral on Monday after 10 o'c. Mass to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Chapelizod, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

The late Elizabeth Touhy

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lilly) Touhy (née Lawrance) late of Gaile and Synone, Boherlahan, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Ashlawn House Nursing Home, Nenagh. Elizabeth (Lilly), (in her 90th year), beloved wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael (Gaile), Liam (Graigue) and Gerard (Askeaton, Co. Limerick), daughters Mary Mahoney (New York), Emily Crosson (New York), Ann Mahon (Coolderry, Co. Offaly) and Martina McKenna (Ballinamuck, Co. Longford), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, Liam’s partner, grandchildren, sisters Bridget Maher (Gooldscross) and Monica O’Brien (London), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Gaile Cemetery.

