Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, November 10, 2019

The late Michael Noonan

The death has occurred of Michael Noonan late of Main Street, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. On 9th November 2019. Peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital Cork. Under the kind care of Dr. James Ryan and Staff. Michael (cattle dealer) beloved husband of the late Alice and brother of the late Denis, Jack and sister Nellie. Sadly missed by his sons Robert, Eamon, John and daughter Kathleen (Boyle) his beloved grandchildren, son-in-law Jim Boyle, daughters-in-law Mary (Brogan) and Anne (Fitzgerald), sister-in-law Mary Russell. Reposing at his residence at Main Street Ballyporeen on Monday evening 11 November from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in the church of the Assumption Ballyporeen and burial afterwards in St. Mary’s cemetery.

The late Michael Clarke

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Clarke late of Ashley Park, Ardcroney, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of Milford care Centre (9th of November 2019) deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Donal, John, Liam, & Barry, daughters Anne, Siobhán, brother Danny, sisters Mavis (Clifford), Winnie (Gillick), Kathleen (Mullins) & Breda (Brennan), son-in-law Ollie (Ryan), daughters-in-law Suzanne, June, Meritxell & Lucy, grandchildren Laura, Nathan, Stephen, Robert, Molly, Bella, James, Mariona, Fionn & Dylan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc. Funeral arriving to Puckane Church on Tuesday morning at 11.45a.m. for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ardcroney Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Mary Lambe

The death has occurred of Mary Lambe late of Iona Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. In her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill). In the wonderful care of the Staff of Clonmel Regional Hospital and the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Will be sadly missed by her loving family; nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 15th Nov, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (16th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardmayle Graveyard, Cashel.

The late Maisie Ryan

The death has occurred of Maisie Ryan (née Culhane) late of Carneybeg, Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Maisie, wife of the late Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Tricia & Anne, sons Tommy & Mike, daughter-in-law Lynda, grandchildren Jordan, Lauren, Daniel, Kerri, & Amy, sisters Nancy & Peggy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Ryans Funeral home, Nenagh on Sunday evening from 3 to 5pm. Arriving in Puckane church at 5.30pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Cloughprior graveyard.

