Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, November 18, 2019

The late Mary Foley

The death has occurred of Mary Foley (née Flynn) late of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Mary, sadly missed by her loving family, husband Paddy, daughter Helen (O’Shea), sons Michael, Niall, Ian and Pearse, grandchildren Amy, Colin, Hazel, Alison, Ronan and Daire, brothers Mick and Tommy, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Christy Scott

The death has occurred of Christy Scott late of Egmont View, Mallow, Cork / Mullinahone, Tipperary. Peacefully, at Marymount Hospice, Cork, BQMS. Christy (retired 4th Battalion Collins Barrack, Cork). Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Murphy) and much loved father of Linda (Fitzgibbon) and Christopher, brother of Johny and Willie, son-in-law Thomas, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Lauren, Alex, Robyn, Jack, Scott, Laya and CJ, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Buttevant. Rosary on Monday 18th November at 7pm. Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home on Tuesday fron 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Nicholas' Church, Churchtown. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm, funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

To read more deaths in Tipperary click here.